Amino Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.85 Million (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Amino Network has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $661,738.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Amino Network has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Amino Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000598 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and MXC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $458.92 or 0.06039569 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028337 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00036330 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001864 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Amino Network Token Profile

Amino Network (CRYPTO:AMIO) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,897,711 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

