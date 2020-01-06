Analysts Anticipate Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $312.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to announce sales of $312.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $315.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.00 million. Coherent posted sales of $383.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.12 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Coherent in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.20.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Coherent by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Coherent by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coherent by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,378. Coherent has a 12 month low of $100.10 and a 12 month high of $173.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.56. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherent (COHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.