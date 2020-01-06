Analysts Anticipate Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Edap Tms an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

EDAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Edap Tms by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 762.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 181,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 222.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 184,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 397,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.39. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,250. The company has a market capitalization of $127.31 million, a P/E ratio of 219.50 and a beta of 1.62. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Analysts predict that Edap Tms will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.