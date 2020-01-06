Analysts Anticipate Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.20 Million

Analysts expect Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) to post sales of $17.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $26.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $72.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $73.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $85.85 million, with estimates ranging from $80.70 million to $91.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 22.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

FLMN stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $597.35 million, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.57. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Falcon Minerals news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 117,627 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $748,107.72. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 61.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 86,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 412.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 97,629 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 38.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

