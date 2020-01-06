Analysts Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $683.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post $683.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $686.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $680.00 million. Genesco reported sales of $675.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Genesco’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GCO. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $153,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,786 shares of company stock valued at $435,571. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 837.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GCO traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.30. 2,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,237. Genesco has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The company has a market capitalization of $697.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

