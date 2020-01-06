Analysts Anticipate IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $299.13 Million

Analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) will announce sales of $299.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $303.00 million. IBERIABANK reported sales of $265.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IBERIABANK.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $313.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.94 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IBERIABANK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

NASDAQ:IBKC traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.89. 8,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,863. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. IBERIABANK has a 1 year low of $66.55 and a 1 year high of $81.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

In other IBERIABANK news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IBERIABANK by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,794,000 after acquiring an additional 569,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in IBERIABANK by 41.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,277,000 after acquiring an additional 306,209 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IBERIABANK by 123.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,518,000 after acquiring an additional 425,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IBERIABANK by 10.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,670,000 after acquiring an additional 51,377 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IBERIABANK by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBERIABANK (IBKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.