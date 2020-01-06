Analysts Expect Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) to post $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Allegion reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $748.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.64 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $125.00 target price on Allegion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,395.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,357,196.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,276. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Allegion by 67.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 9.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 23.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.86. The company had a trading volume of 210,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,407. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion has a 1 year low of $79.25 and a 1 year high of $125.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

