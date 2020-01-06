Analysts Expect Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) to report sales of $7.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.15 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $5.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $25.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.35 billion to $26.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $42.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.59 billion to $42.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 18,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $63.06. 4,487,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,565,668. The company has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.