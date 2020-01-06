Analysts Expect Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) will announce ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). Eidos Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 103.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eidos Therapeutics.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $26.69 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EIDX shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research set a $56.00 price target on Eidos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, CFO Christine Siu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,195,000.00. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $5,948,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 923,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $678,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $5,989,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIDX opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.18 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.00 and a current ratio of 17.00. Eidos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

