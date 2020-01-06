Analysts Expect Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $215.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to announce $215.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.80 million to $216.40 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $228.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $859.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $859.28 million to $860.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $906.95 million, with estimates ranging from $905.90 million to $908.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $219.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

HURN traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $69.16. 339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,274. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $44.78 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average is $61.05.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, EVP Diane E. Ratekin sold 7,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $526,327.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,444.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $66,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,494.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.