Analysts Expect QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.89. QUALCOMM posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

QCOM stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.97. 3,299,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,355,673. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.26. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $94.11. The company has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $689,138.33. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,233.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,507 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,172. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 205,664 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

