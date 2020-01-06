Analysts Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report $1.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $8.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $9.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WLK. Citigroup downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.72.

In related news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $118,804.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $118,729.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 80,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 7.9% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

WLK traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $69.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,104. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.68. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.44%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

