Analysts Set $2.50 Price Target for Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $2.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Charles & Colvard, Ltd. an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,584. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of -0.58.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 55,852 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 325,304 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

