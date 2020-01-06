Analysts Set Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) PT at $7.08

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.08.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BBCP. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 100,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.
Concrete Pumping stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Concrete Pumping Company Profile
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.
Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.