Analysts Set Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) PT at $136.18

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $21,660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 1,322,859 shares valued at $157,006,991. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $131.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.11.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

