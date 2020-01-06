Analysts Set Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) PT at $39.67

Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 107,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,358. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FOX has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at $314,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $243,584,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $226,593,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $49,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $39,319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $37,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

