Analysts Set OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target at $4.33

Shares of OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OCANF shares. Macquarie downgraded OceanaGold to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. CIBC downgraded OceanaGold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded OceanaGold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

OTCMKTS:OCANF remained flat at $$1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,100. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $3.67.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

