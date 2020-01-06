Analysts Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT at $91.46

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.46.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Starbucks stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.71. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after buying an additional 7,188,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,457,167,000 after buying an additional 2,706,533 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $407,725,000 after buying an additional 2,576,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,893,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,389,000 after buying an additional 856,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

