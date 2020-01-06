Analysts Set Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price at $29.69

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In related news, CFO Paul Yee sold 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,170 shares of company stock worth $8,760,824 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 540,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 558,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 394,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 364,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 135,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFIX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.78. 1,118,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,662. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

