Analyzing Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) & HighPoint Resources (NASDAQ:HPR)

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) and HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and HighPoint Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $1.06 billion 0.32 $114.57 million ($0.10) -24.10 HighPoint Resources $453.00 million 0.82 $121.22 million ($0.03) -57.67

HighPoint Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. HighPoint Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extraction Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of HighPoint Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of HighPoint Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and HighPoint Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas 10.06% -5.61% -2.41% HighPoint Resources 29.34% -2.78% -1.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and HighPoint Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 2 5 2 0 2.00 HighPoint Resources 0 2 2 0 2.50

Extraction Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.47%. HighPoint Resources has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 116.76%. Given HighPoint Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HighPoint Resources is more favorable than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Volatility and Risk

Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPoint Resources has a beta of 3.45, meaning that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HighPoint Resources beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 179,300 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 138,100 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 347.9MMBoe; and had 1,538 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.