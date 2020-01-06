Analyzing National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and Synovus Financial (NASDAQ:SNV)

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

This table compares Synovus Financial and National Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial $1.62 billion 3.52 $428.48 million $3.64 10.73 National Bankshares $50.95 million 5.45 $16.15 million N/A N/A

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Synovus Financial and National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial 0 1 11 1 3.00 National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Synovus Financial presently has a consensus target price of $43.83, suggesting a potential upside of 12.19%. National Bankshares has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.75%. Given Synovus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than National Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Synovus Financial and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial 23.22% 14.43% 1.34% National Bankshares 32.46% 9.28% 1.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Synovus Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Synovus Financial pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synovus Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and National Bankshares has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years. National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats National Bankshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 249 branches and 335 ATMs in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corp. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services for individual and business customers; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. As of February 22, 2018, it operated 24 branch offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.