ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat cancer. The company’s product candidate, inodiftagene vixteplasmid, is in development as a treatment for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. It operates primarily in Cambridge, MA and Jerusalem, Israel. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. is based in CAMBRIDGE. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANCHIANO THERAP/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.92.

NASDAQ ANCN opened at $1.41 on Friday. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANCN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

