Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires Shares of 2,595 FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,438,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 137,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $311.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.35.

NYSE FLT traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.10. The company had a trading volume of 33,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,990. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.51 and a 52 week high of $315.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eales John acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.