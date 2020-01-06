Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys 162 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Post were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Post by 909.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POST. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Post has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.78.

NYSE POST traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $108.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,465. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Post Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $91.14 and a 52-week high of $113.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. Post had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,430,483.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.