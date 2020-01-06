Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned about 0.80% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGS. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 54.4% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGS. Zacks Investment Research cut Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet cut Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.40 million, a P/E ratio of 160.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

