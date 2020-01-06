Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 2.5% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1,899.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Intel by 806.0% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $357,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,828 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Intel by 214.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $460,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564,340 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Intel by 978.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Intel by 762.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $215,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,057 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,103. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,828,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,747,304. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $261.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

