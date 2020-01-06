Anderson Hoagland & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 2.0% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.94. 617,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.76 and a 1 year high of $295.77. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.