Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 5,000 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 1.5% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $75.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,150. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $76.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4643 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

