Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 880 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises about 1.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,938,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,388,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie set a $58.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America set a $62.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.52.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $59.57. The company had a trading volume of 233,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,019. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $60.05.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

