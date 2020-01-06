Andrew Jonathan Stone Sells 6,038 Shares of Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) Stock

Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,365 ($17.96), for a total transaction of £82,418.70 ($108,417.13).

Andrew Jonathan Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 66,000 shares of Gamma Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.10), for a total transaction of £858,000 ($1,128,650.36).

Shares of LON:GAMA opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.76) on Monday. Gamma Communications PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 700 ($9.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,415 ($18.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 37.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,258.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,142.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,199 ($15.77).

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

