Ankr Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.72 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. Ankr has a market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Coinsuper, Coinone and BitMax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.90 or 0.06114851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00036653 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001852 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coinsuper, Binance DEX, Bithumb, Hotbit, Bittrex, BitMax, ABCC, Bitinka, IDEX, Coinall, Upbit, Huobi Korea, KuCoin, Coinone, Bgogo, Sistemkoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.