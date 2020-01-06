ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANZBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ANZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ANZ in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised ANZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

ANZBY opened at $17.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ANZ has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $20.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. ANZ’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

About ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

