AON (NYSE:AON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

AON (NYSE:AON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AON. William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.25.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $207.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. AON has a 12 month low of $141.80 and a 12 month high of $212.65.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,581.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in AON by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AON by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

