Apex Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Apex has a total market cap of $956,478.00 and $20,182.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z and Bitbns. During the last seven days, Apex has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003639 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 493,822,327 tokens. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

