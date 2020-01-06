Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $350.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.34.

Apple stock opened at $297.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,321.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.76. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $300.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,677,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Apple by 2,195.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,262,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $249,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,395 shares in the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

