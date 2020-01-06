APR Coin (APR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. APR Coin has a market cap of $39,791.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00023419 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000864 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 82.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001197 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 10,704,478 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com.

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

