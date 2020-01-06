Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Aqua Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners cut Aqua Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 71.49% and a negative net margin of 879.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,991,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 231,206 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 40.8% during the third quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 1,769,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 513,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,897 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 21.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares during the last quarter. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aqua Metals (AQMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.