ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $41.87.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $787.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.16 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ArcBest will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

