Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

ACGL stock opened at $43.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $43.49.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $406,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $1,995,338. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,500,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 228.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,733,000 after purchasing an additional 989,669 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 135.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,082,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,261,000 after purchasing an additional 622,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 25.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,932,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,755,000 after purchasing an additional 589,337 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,413,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,644,000 after purchasing an additional 535,702 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

