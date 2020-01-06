Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASC. Fearnley Fonds lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of ASC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.71. 9,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,592. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $295.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.30. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. Ardmore Shipping’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 17,931.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 209,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 18,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

