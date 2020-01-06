Arqma Price Tops $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Arqma has a market cap of $22,169.00 and $182.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,599.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.22 or 0.01870183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.55 or 0.03123743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00589970 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00731537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00065378 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00422950 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,084,013 coins and its circulating supply is 3,039,470 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

