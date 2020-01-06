Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $128.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.60.

ABG opened at $108.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $123.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.90.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $648,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

