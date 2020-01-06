Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 648.60 ($8.53).

Several research analysts have issued reports on AML shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 533 ($7.01) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 520 ($6.84) in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 2,782,064 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.49), for a total transaction of £13,715,575.52 ($18,042,061.98).

Shares of LON:AML opened at GBX 517.29 ($6.80) on Monday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of GBX 371.10 ($4.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,374.40 ($18.08). The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 535.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 605.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.