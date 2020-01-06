Atonomi Market Capitalization Achieves $61,700.00 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 52.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $61,700.00 and $61.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atonomi has traded 52.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atonomi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Ethfinex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.90 or 0.06114851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00036653 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001852 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001305 BTC.

About Atonomi

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy, Ethfinex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

