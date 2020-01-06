Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Shares Down 1.6%

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32, approximately 1,542 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 118,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $361.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Avianca had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.89%. Equities analysts expect that Avianca Holdings SA will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Perry Michael bought 36,111,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $22,930,554.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avianca by 1,381.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 254,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 237,023 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Avianca in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Avianca by 8.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avianca by 40.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 52,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avianca (NYSE:AVH)

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

