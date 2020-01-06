Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVGR. Aegis began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Avinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of AVGR opened at $1.17 on Friday. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 197.22% and a negative net margin of 237.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avinger will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 362.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 623,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 13.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

