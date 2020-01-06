Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Avnet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. Avnet has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 39.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 40.9% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

