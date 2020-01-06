AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to “Buy”

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

EQH has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered AXA Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE:EQH opened at $24.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. AXA Equitable has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXA Equitable will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 144,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $3,139,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,162,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,142,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,002,006 shares of company stock worth $3,211,878,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 94.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 291,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 141,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,017,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744,780 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 236.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 478,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 335,918 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of AXA Equitable in the third quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 12.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

