Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $1,555,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,391 shares in the company, valued at $12,618,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $782,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,160.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 790,000 shares of company stock worth $16,647,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 143.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,806,000 after acquiring an additional 558,261 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2,133.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 241,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 37.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 141,068 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,049,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.14). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.57% and a negative net margin of 1,530.43%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 555.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

