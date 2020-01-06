Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $103.28 on Friday. Balchem has a 12 month low of $76.83 and a 12 month high of $106.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day moving average of $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $158.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

